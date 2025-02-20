Aslan Karimov: "The recent decisions by AFFA are the best choice for our Championship"

20 February 2025
20 February 2025 14:51
"To be honest, there were several options regarding the format for the 2025/2026 season. However, I believe that the final decision made by AFFA is the best choice for our championship."

This statement was made by Aslan Karimov, the Head of the Coaches' Education Department of AFFA, during an interview with AZERTAC about the decisions made at the Executive Committee meeting of the national association, Idman.biz reports.

The veteran footballer shared his thoughts on the approved format for the next season of the Azerbaijan Premier League: "I had expressed that the 'six-team' system wasn’t the fairest option. In this format, teams placed 6th or 7th have no chance of fighting for higher positions or worrying about relegation to the First League. In such a case, the matches in the final rounds would hold no significance for those teams. Considering these factors, I had emphasized that the 'six-team' system wasn’t suitable for our championship. I believe that the decision to have the tournament with 12 teams participating in a 3-round (33 matches) format is a better choice."

Karimov also commented on the one-game playoff for promotion to the Premier League in the upcoming season: "I don’t think it’s a bad idea. However, this decision is unfair to Gabala and Shamakhi as they were directly promoted to the First League. I am confident that if these teams had played a playoff game, they would have stayed in the Premier League. The inclusion of three teams from the First League in the top division is a good decision as well. However, there might be some challenges related to stability. Of course, it is possible to form a good team in terms of quality. But the financial sustainability of these clubs in the Premier League is still questionable. They need financial stability to compete on equal terms with other teams. This should be their main focus. Regarding the one-game playoff, if the matches are played on neutral ground, it won’t make a big difference. No team’s rightful place will be compromised with just one game. The stronger team will win. European and world championship finals are played in a single match format. Does this mean that is an unfair decision too? Therefore, I believe that adding an extra match wouldn’t change anything. It’s possible that a regional team may perform better on their home ground. There are small nuances like this. But first, we need to ensure that our pitches and stadiums are up to standard. After that, we can consider playing two-legged matches."

