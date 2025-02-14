14 February 2025
Panathinaikos stumbles, Real Betis dominates in Belgium – Conference League Play-Offs kick off

8
The UEFA Conference League play-off stage got underway, setting the stage for an exciting round of fixtures.

Eight matches were played as part of the first-leg ties. Clubs that finished 9th to 24th in the league phase battled for a place in the Round of 16, Idman.biz reports.

One of the most anticipated clashes saw FC Copenhagen face Heidenheim. The German side secured a crucial away victory in Denmark.

However, the night delivered a few surprises. Molde suffered a home defeat against Shamrock Rovers, while Panathinaikos unexpectedly lost on the road to Vikingur.
The second-leg matches are scheduled for February 20.

Conference League – Play-Off Round, First-Leg Results (February 13):
Bačka Topola 1–3 Jagiellonia
Celje 2–2 APOEL
Vikingur 2–1 Panathinaikos
Molde 0–1 Shamrock Rovers
Gent 0–3 Real Betis
Borac 1–0 Olimpija
Omonia 1–1 Pafos
Copenhagen 1–2 Heidenheim

Idman.biz

