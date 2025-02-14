Panathinaikos stumbles, Real Betis dominates in Belgium – Conference League Play-Offs kick off

The UEFA Conference League play-off stage got underway, setting the stage for an exciting round of fixtures.

Eight matches were played as part of the first-leg ties. Clubs that finished 9th to 24th in the league phase battled for a place in the Round of 16, Idman.biz reports.

One of the most anticipated clashes saw FC Copenhagen face Heidenheim. The German side secured a crucial away victory in Denmark.

However, the night delivered a few surprises. Molde suffered a home defeat against Shamrock Rovers, while Panathinaikos unexpectedly lost on the road to Vikingur.

The second-leg matches are scheduled for February 20.

Conference League – Play-Off Round, First-Leg Results (February 13):

Bačka Topola 1–3 Jagiellonia

Celje 2–2 APOEL

Vikingur 2–1 Panathinaikos

Molde 0–1 Shamrock Rovers

Gent 0–3 Real Betis

Borac 1–0 Olimpija

Omonia 1–1 Pafos

Copenhagen 1–2 Heidenheim

Idman.biz