Kamal Bayramov and Tural Akhundov participate in UEFA C coaching course - PHOTO

The second phase of the UEFA C-category coaching course, organized by the AFFA, is being held at the Education and Rehabilitation Center.

Idman.biz reports that the sessions, which will run until February 14, are being led by instructors Ilham Azizzada, Khanlar Aliyev, and Dayanat Aliyev.

The third module of the course will take place from February 25 to 28, and the fourth phase will be held from March 10 to 15.

Among the participants in the course are Kamal Bayramov, the goalkeeper of Shamakhi, and Tural Akhundov, the former defender of Mughan, Ravan, Kapaz, Simurg, Sumgayit, Keshla, and Neftchi.

Idman.biz