11 February 2025
Kady or Romao? - ANALYSIS

11 February 2025 15:36
Will Qarabag’s swap deal, exchanging Julio Romao for Kady Borges with Ferencvárosi, be more beneficial for one side over the other?

Idman.biz compared the two Brazilian midfielders' performances in their domestic leagues this season to highlight their strengths and weaknesses.

Kady has played 767 minutes in 13 league matches for Ferencváros, starting in 10 of them. Romão, meanwhile, has seen more action, featuring in 15 games for Qarabag with 931 minutes on the pitch. When it comes to attacking contributions, Kady has been the more dangerous player. He has taken 24 shots, with seven on target and two finding the net. Romão has attempted only eight shots, with two on target, but is yet to score.

Passing accuracy is where Romão shines. He has completed an impressive 91.53% of his 673 passes, including 35 successful long balls, although he has not registered an assist. Kady, with a passing accuracy of 76.6%, has completed 315 out of 412 passes and provided two assists. While Romão is more precise in distribution, Kady plays a more direct role in setting up attacks.

In one-on-one battles, Kady has won 56.7% of his duels and performed well in aerial challenges, winning four out of seven. Romão, on the other hand, has struggled in this aspect, winning only 38.46% of his duels, both on the ground and in the air. Defensively, Kady has made seven clearances compared to Romão’s five. However, Romão has been dribbled past 29 times, a significant contrast to Kady’s six.

Discipline is another area where they differ. Romão has been the more aggressive player, committing 27 fouls - more than any other Qarabag player—and receiving six yellow cards. Kady has been far less reckless, committing only five fouls and receiving two yellow cards along with a red. Interestingly, Kady has drawn 26 fouls from opponents, compared to Romão’s 14.

Both players bring different qualities to the game. Kady is an attack-minded midfielder who creates and converts chances, while Romão focuses on controlling the midfield with his passing and defensive presence. Qarabag has gained a reliable ball distributor but lost an attacking spark. Whether this trade ultimately strengthens the team will become clearer as the season progresses.

Vugar Mammadli

Idman.biz

