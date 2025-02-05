Foreigner Limits: Regional perspective on foreign player policies

The removal of the foreign player limit in the Azerbaijan Premier League has sparked mixed reactions.

While some support the decision, others criticize it. The long-term impact of an influx of foreign players - whether positive or negative - remains to be seen, as per Idman.biz.

But how do neighboring countries handle this issue?

Uzbekistan: Balanced approach to foreign players

Uzbekistan’s football has been on the rise in recent years. The U-20 national team became Asian champions for the first time in 2023 and participated in the U-20 World Cup for the fifth time in history. In 2024, Uzbekistan made its debut in the Olympic football tournament and is now close to qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Despite having stars playing in top European clubs such as Manchester City’s Abdukodir Khusanov and Roma’s Eldor Shomurodov, many players in the national team come from the domestic league. Some clubs, like Olympic Tashkent, rely exclusively on young local talents, while others incorporate foreign players.

As for the foreigner limit, clubs in Uzbekistan are allowed to sign up to six foreign players.

Currently, Uzbekistan ranks 9th in the Asian national football rankings, trailing behind Saudi Arabia, Japan, South Korea, UAE, Iran, Qatar, China, and Thailand.

Kazakhstan: From strict limits to full freedom

Unlike Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan has taken a more liberal approach. The country, which competes in European football, completely abolished the legionnaire limit last season. Clubs can now field up to 11 foreign players simultaneously, compared to the previous restriction of seven.

However, teams must still include at least 13 local players in their squad list.

The policy is now under review, as the Kazakh Football Federation’s leadership has changed. Proposed amendments include allowing a maximum of 10 foreign players per squad and requiring at least two U-21 local players in the team.

In European competitions, only Astana managed to reach the UEFA Conference League group stage, finishing 28th and exiting early.

Georgia: High limit, but little progress

Georgia made history last year by qualifying for its first-ever European Championship. However, its domestic league struggles, ranking 50th in UEFA’s coefficient rankings—a stark contrast to the national team’s recent success.

In Georgia, clubs can sign up to 15 foreign players, but only the first five are exempt from additional registration fees.

Journalist Levan Gabashvili, in an article titled "This Many Foreign Players Won’t Benefit Georgian Football," highlighted some key concerns:

Quality over quantity – “It’s not about how many foreigners a club signs, but about their quality. Can anyone recall a truly outstanding foreign player in Georgia, apart from Xisco Muñoz, who played for Dinamo Tbilisi?”

Low salaries – Foreign players in Georgia typically earn $5,000–$7,000 per month, while local lower-league players make only 500–700 GEL ($300–$420 AZN).

European struggles – Since 2004/05, no Georgian club has advanced past the group stage in European competitions.

Despite having an open approach to foreign players, Georgian clubs continue to struggle on the international stage, and the dream of reaching major European tournaments remains distant.

Rasim Movsumzadeh

Idman.biz