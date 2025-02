Chelsea's forward João Félix will continue his career with Milan, having officially joined the Serie A giants on loan for the remainder of the current season.

The Portuguese player is now listed on the official AC Milan roster on the Serie A website, Idman.biz reports.

At 25 years old, Félix has made an impact this season, scoring 7 goals and providing 2 assists in 20 appearances across all competitions. His contract with Chelsea runs until the summer of 2030.

Idman.biz