Qarabag’s European campaign ends in disappointment - VIDEO

Azerbaijani champions Qarabag wrapped up their Europa League campaign with a disappointing result in their final group stage match.

Idman.biz reports that the Aghdam side faced Greek club Olympiacos in the eighth round of the league phase. With no chance of qualifying for the knockout rounds, Qarabag’s visit to Piraeus was purely a formality. However, the team failed to leave a mark, suffering a heavy 0-3 defeat.

Goals from Ayoub El Kaabi (56’, 60’) and Julian Biancone (89’) sealed the victory for Olympiacos, condemning Qarabag to last place in the Europa League standings. The Azerbaijani side managed to collect only three points in the competition, sharing the 35th-36th spots with French club Nice.

Despite the setback, Qarabag will now shift focus to domestic competitions and prepare for the challenges ahead in the next European season.

Idman.biz