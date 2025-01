Ahead of the Champions League match between Stuttgart and PSG, tensions escalated among fans in Germany.

Idman.biz reports that 59 PSG supporters were arrested to prevent serious clashes.

The match between Stuttgart and PSG will take place today at the Stuttgart Arena. PSG is ranked 22nd in the overall Champions League standings with 10 points, while Stuttgart sits in 24th place with the same points.

Idman.biz