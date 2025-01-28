28 January 2025
Champions League: Most goals by a player vs same rival

28 January 2025 11:26
The list of players who have scored the most goals against the same team in the UEFA Champions League has been revealed.

Compiled by IFFHS, Cristiano Ronaldo tops the list, having netted 10 goals against Juventus, Idman.biz reports.

Both Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have scored 8 or more goals against three different clubs. Aside from them, only three other players have managed to make multiple clubs their "victims" in the competition.

Here are the top players with the most goals scored against the same opponent:
10 – Cristiano Ronaldo (vs Juventus)
9 – Cristiano Ronaldo (vs Ajax)
9 – Cristiano Ronaldo (vs Bayern Munich)
9 – Lionel Messi (vs Arsenal)
9 – Robert Lewandowski (vs Benfica)
8 – Luis Adriano (vs BATE Borisov)
8 – Lionel Messi (vs Milan)
8 – Lionel Messi (vs Celtic)
8 – Thomas Müller (vs Barcelona)

