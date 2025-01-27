Marko Jankovic: 'If we win every game, we'll be Real Madrid'

"Congratulations to Turan Tovuz on their victory. As a team, we didn’t play badly either," said Qarabag midfielder Marko Jankovic, sharing his thoughts with AZERTAC after their 1-2 defeat in the 20th round of the Misli Premier League.

Idman.biz reports that speaking about the first goal conceded, Jankovic noted a defensive error: "Maybe there was also a foul against our goalkeeper, Shahrudin Mahammadaliyev, but I didn’t see the moment clearly. Football is about learning from mistakes."

The 29-year-old midfielder emphasized that Qarabag dominated possession throughout the match: "We created good scoring opportunities and had significant control. Everything was in our hands, but we ended up dropping points. In football, anything can happen in just two minutes."

Touching on Qarabag’s Europa League campaign, the Montenegro international stated: "We didn’t achieve the results we wanted. Winning every game isn’t possible. If we won all our matches, we’d be Real Madrid. We have a good team, and the collective spirit remains strong. Now, we’ll analyze the matches we’ve lost."

Jankovic expressed confidence in their league title ambitions: "We may lose some matches, but our goal is to become champions. Despite losing points, we still have an advantage in the standings."

Regarding potential transfers, Jankovic confirmed he hadn’t received official offers during the winter transfer window: "Of course, there’s always interest from other clubs, but nothing official. I’m currently under contract with Qarabag and belong to this club."

Qarabag currently leads the Misli Premier League standings with 50 points.

