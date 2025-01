Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has officially signed with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Idman.biz reports that the Georgian footballer has signed a contract with the Parisian club that will keep him at PSG until 2029.

Reports suggest that PSG paid Napoli €70 million for the transfer.

Notably, Kvaratskhelia has had a solid season with Napoli, scoring 5 goals and providing 3 assists in 19 appearances.

