Khvicha Kvaratskhelia officially joins PSG

Paris Saint-Germain have secured the signature of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia from Napoli.

Idman.biz reports that the Parisian club has reached a full agreement with Napoli on the transfer details. Club presidents Aurelio De Laurentiis and Nasser Al-Khelaifi have reportedly signed all the required documents.

The Georgian forward has agreed to a 5+1 year contract with PSG, earning an annual salary of €9 million plus €2 million in bonuses. The transfer was completed for €70 million.

This season in Serie A, Kvaratskhelia has made 17 appearances, scoring 5 goals and providing 3 assists.

