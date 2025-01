Real Madrid are showing interest in Abdukodir Khusanov, a central defender for the Uzbekistan national team and France's Lens club.

Idman.biz, citing AS, reports that, Manchester City was also keen on adding the 20-year-old player to their squad during the current transfer window.

Khusanov joined Lens in 2023 for €100,000, but his transfer value is now estimated at €12 million.

