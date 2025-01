Viktor Gyokeres, a player for the Swedish national team and Sporting CP, is now a target for Manchester United.

Idman.biz reports that Manchester United's head coach Ruben Amorim is keen on bringing the well-known striker from Lisbon to his squad.

The English club is preparing to initiate negotiations and is willing to pay €96 million to Sporting CP.

Gyökeres scored 36 goals in the 2024 Portuguese league season.

