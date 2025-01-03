3 January 2025
Top scorers of 2024 announced

The top scorers across national league top divisions for 2024 have been revealed by the IFFHS, listing players with at least 22 goals.

Leading the chart is Swedish striker Viktor Gyökeres, who netted 36 goals for Sporting CP. Uruguayan forward Martín Cauteruccio follows with 35 goals for Sporting Cristal in Peru, while Chinese player Wu Lei scored 34 goals for Shanghai Port, Idman.biz reports.

Other notable names include Harry Kane (29 goals, 5th place), Erling Haaland (27 goals, 8th place), and Robert Lewandowski (27 goals, 9th place). Cristiano Ronaldo finished 17th with 25 goals, while Lionel Messi did not make the list.

In the Azerbaijani league, the top scorers of 2024 were Leandro Andrade, Nariman Akhundzade, and Toral Bayramov, each scoring 12 goals.
Idman.biz

