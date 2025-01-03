Florentino Pérez set to lead Real Madrid for another term in upcoming presidential election

Real Madrid will hold elections for their president and board of directors.

The Madrid club has announced that the election process will take place on January 7, Idman.biz reports.

Florentino Pérez, the president of Real Madrid, will convene the board of directors for the selection of the president and the management team for the next four years.

The 77-year-old Pérez began leading the Madrid club for the second time in 2009. He previously held the same position from 2000 to 2006.

In the 2021 elections, Pérez was the only candidate, so the current president was automatically re-elected.

Idman.biz