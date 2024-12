Newcastle United's forward, Alexander Isak, has attracted interest from several top European clubs.

The English club is not keen on selling the 25-year-old Swedish striker. As a result, Newcastle has set a lofty asking price for his transfer.

The Premier League club is demanding £150 million for the Scandinavian forward's move. The club's management believes this figure might deter potential buyers, Idman.biz reports.

Isak has been with Newcastle since 2022.

