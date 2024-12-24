24 December 2024
Former coach of Juninho: “He will Bring great joy to Sevilla”

Football
News
24 December 2024 11:55
Former coach of Juninho: “He will Bring great joy to Sevilla”

“Juninho is incredibly fast and finishes attacks excellently. He could currently play in any league in Europe.”

This was stated by Portuguese coach Vitor Campelos, who coached Olavio Juninyo during his time at the Chaves club, Idman.biz reports.

The currently unemployed coach, who worked with the Brazilian from 2021 to 2023, assessed the possibility of Juninyo's transfer to Sevilla: “Sometimes players don’t get their big chance until later. Olavio is already 28 years old. He will bring great joy to Sevilla fans. He has time for that. Juninyo possesses all the qualities that every coach loves. He is strong, capable of playing deep in midfield, and always supports the team. He is also an excellent finisher.”

The coach also recalled his last conversation with Juninyo: “We have a great relationship. We spoke a few days ago. He told me he remembers the advice I gave him in my room about maximizing his potential. Olavio is always calm and in a good mood in the dressing room.”

Juninho scored 13 goals in 81 matches during his 2.5 seasons at Chaves, helping the team qualify for the top league.

