The details of the potential contract between Olavio Juninho of Qarabag and Sevilla have been revealed.

The 28-year-old Brazilian forward has reportedly agreed to a 2+1-year deal with the Spanish club, Idman.biz reports.

However, the transfer has not yet been finalized as the two clubs have not reached an agreement.

Sevilla has raised its offer for Juninho, increasing it to 3+0.5 million euros in hopes of securing him as their main target for the winter transfer window. Qarabag, who had initially demanded 5 million euros, has yet to respond to this new offer.

Juninho has scored 23 goals in 48 matches in the Azerbaijan Premier League.

Idman.biz