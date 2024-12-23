23 December 2024
EN

Sevilla increases offer for Juninho – Waiting for response from Qarabag

Football
News
23 December 2024 17:20
21
Sevilla increases offer for Juninho – Waiting for response from Qarabag

The details of the potential contract between Olavio Juninho of Qarabag and Sevilla have been revealed.

The 28-year-old Brazilian forward has reportedly agreed to a 2+1-year deal with the Spanish club, Idman.biz reports.

However, the transfer has not yet been finalized as the two clubs have not reached an agreement.

Sevilla has raised its offer for Juninho, increasing it to 3+0.5 million euros in hopes of securing him as their main target for the winter transfer window. Qarabag, who had initially demanded 5 million euros, has yet to respond to this new offer.

Juninho has scored 23 goals in 48 matches in the Azerbaijan Premier League.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Bakhtiyar Musayev discusses Juninho’s potential move to Sevilla and the future of Qarabag’s striking force – INTERVIEW
18:02
Football

Bakhtiyar Musayev discusses Juninho’s potential move to Sevilla and the future of Qarabag’s striking force – INTERVIEW

"I don’t believe that Juninho is distracted by the rumors"
AFFA awards Tahir Suleymanov
17:42
Football

AFFA awards Tahir Suleymanov

The celebrant expressed his gratitude for the attention shown to him
Football hooligan shoots cops - VIDEO
16:35
Football

Football hooligan shoots cops - VIDEO

The incident took place a week ago after the Atletico Nacional vs. America Cali match in the Colombian Cup
Arash Ghaderi: "I trusted Berdyev, I knew he wouldn’t go to a weak league"
16:26
Azerbaijan football

Arash Ghaderi: "I trusted Berdyev, I knew he wouldn’t go to a weak league"

The defender commented on his team's 1-1 draw with Neftchi in the 18th round of the Misli Premier League
Fake football gear dealers arrested in Spain
15:45
Football

Fake football gear dealers arrested in Spain

The operation led to the arrest of 73 individuals, with 19 more under investigation
Fernando Medeiros parts ways with Sumgayit FC
15:37
Football

Fernando Medeiros parts ways with Sumgayit FC

Sumgayit FC has mutually agreed to terminate the contract with midfielder Fernando Medeiros

Most read

Mussolini's great-grandson scores first professional goal
10:54
Football

Mussolini's great-grandson scores first professional goal

Fans at the stadium drew attention by displaying the Roman salute, a gesture once associated with fascists during Mussolini's era
Nadir Shukurov: "It is not necessary to change the head coach of Kepaz, but the head of the club" - INTERVIEW
21 December 14:16
Football

Nadir Shukurov: "It is not necessary to change the head coach of Kepaz, but the head of the club" - INTERVIEW

Currently works as a goalkeeper coach, also spoke about the current goalkeepers of our national team
1000th match from Edin Dzeko - 23rd in history - VIDEO
21 December 10:11
Football

1000th match from Edin Dzeko - 23rd in history - VIDEO

The anniversary of the Bosnian and Herzegovinian striker took place in the Fenerbahce team
Juninho commented on his possible move to Sevilla: "I'm waiting"
22 December 18:03
Football

Juninho commented on his possible move to Sevilla: "I'm waiting"

Brazilian forward spoke about this to Estadio Deportivo