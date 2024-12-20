Slovenia moves in: Azerbaijan’s new neighbor in UEFA rankings

The UEFA country rankings have been updated.

The conclusion of the Conference League's Group Stage Matchday 6 has led to several changes in the standings, Idman.biz reports.

Azerbaijan's position remains unchanged. Azerbaijan concludes the year 2024 ranked 28th in Europe with 19.625 points.

However, Azerbaijan's closest competitor has changed. Slovenia, climbing to 29th place, is now our new neighbor on the list.

This season, Azerbaijan earned 2.875 points in total. Contributing to this, Zira and Qarabag added 1.250 points each, Sabah secured 0.250 points, and Sumgayit gained 0.125 points.

For context, England leads the UEFA rankings with a remarkable 99.767 points.

# country 20/21 21/22 22/23 23/24 24/25 ranking teams 1 England 24.357 21.000 23.000 17.375 14.035 99.767 7/ 7 2 Italy 16.285 15.714 22.357 21.000 12.562 87.918 8/ 8 3 Spain 19.500 18.428 16.571 16.062 11.892 82.453 7/ 7 4 Germany 15.214 16.214 17.125 19.357 10.640 78.550 8/ 8 5 France 7.916 18.416 12.583 16.250 9.928 65.093 6/ 7 6 Netherlands 9.200 19.200 13.500 10.000 8.000 59.900 5/ 6 7 Portugal 9.600 12.916 12.500 11.000 12.450 58.466 5/ 5 8 Belgium 6.000 6.600 14.200 14.400 11.900 53.100 5/ 5 9 Czech Republic 6.600 6.700 6.750 13.500 8.700 42.250 3/ 5 10 Turkiye 3.100 6.700 11.800 12.000 7.350 40.950 3/ 5 11 Austria 6.700 10.400 4.900 4.800 8.150 34.950 3/ 5 12 Greece 5.100 8.000 2.125 11.400 8.000 34.625 3/ 4 13 Norway 6.500 7.625 5.750 8.000 6.687 34.562 2/ 4 14 Switzerland 5.125 7.750 8.500 5.200 6.650 33.225 2/ 5 15 Scotland 8.500 7.900 3.500 6.400 6.200 32.500 2/ 5 16 Denmark 4.125 7.800 5.900 8.500 5.968 32.293 2/ 4 17 Poland 4.000 4.625 7.750 6.875 8.625 31.875 2/ 4 18 Israel 7.000 6.750 6.250 8.750 2.875 31.625 1/ 4 19 Croatia 5.900 6.000 3.375 5.875 5.375 26.525 1/ 4 20 Cyprus 4.000 4.125 5.100 3.750 8.687 25.662 3/ 4 21 Sweden 2.500 5.125 6.250 1.875 9.375 25.125 3/ 4 22 Serbia 5.500 9.500 5.375 1.400 3.325 25.100 2/ 5 23 Ukraine 6.800 4.200 5.700 4.100 2.600 23.400 2/ 5 24 Hungary 4.250 2.750 5.875 4.500 5.125 22.500 1/ 4 25 Slovakia 1.500 4.125 6.000 5.000 4.625 21.250 1/ 4 26 Romania 3.750 2.250 6.250 3.250 5.125 20.625 1/ 4 27 Bulgaria 4.000 3.375 4.500 4.375 3.375 19.625 1/ 4 28 Azerbaijan 2.500 4.375 4.000 5.875 2.875 19.625 1/ 4 29 Slovenia 2.250 3.000 2.125 3.875 7.093 18.343 2/ 4 30 Russia 4.333 5.300 4.333 4.333 0.000 18.299 0 31 Moldova 1.375 5.250 3.750 2.000 2.125 14.500 4 32 Ireland 1.875 2.875 3.375 1.500 4.843 14.468 1/ 4 33 Iceland 0.625 1.500 3.000 3.833 4.062 13.020 1/ 4 34 Armenia 1.375 1.875 2.375 2.250 4.375 12.250 4 35 Kosovo 1.833 2.333 2.875 3.000 2.000 12.041 4 36 Bosnia-Herzegovina 2.625 1.625 2.000 2.250 3.406 11.906 1/ 4 37 Latvia 1.375 2.625 2.750 1.625 3.375 11.750 1/ 4 38 Finland 1.375 3.750 2.625 1.750 2.250 11.750 4 39 Kazakhstan 1.000 2.875 1.125 3.125 3.000 11.125 4 40 Faroe Islands 2.750 1.500 2.250 2.750 1.500 10.750 4 41 Malta 1.500 1.875 2.625 1.500 1.000 8.500 4 42 Northern Ireland 2.833 1.625 1.250 1.125 1.500 8.333 4 43 Lithuania 1.625 1.750 2.375 1.125 1.375 8.250 4 44 Liechtenstein 0.500 0.000 6.500 0.500 0.500 8.000 1 45 Estonia 1.375 3.666 1.166 0.125 1.625 7.957 4 46 Albania 2.000 1.625 0.875 2.125 1.250 7.875 4 47 Montenegro 1.625 0.750 1.000 1.333 2.500 7.208 3 48 Luxembourg 1.000 1.250 1.125 2.250 1.250 6.875 4 49 Wales 1.500 1.500 1.166 0.625 2.000 6.791 4 50 Georgia 1.750 1.250 1.125 1.250 1.250 6.625 4 51 North Macedonia 1.750 0.625 1.625 1.500 0.666 6.166 3 52 Belarus 1.500 0.250 0.625 1.750 1.875 6.000 4 53 Andorra 0.666 1.500 0.666 1.666 1.000 5.498 3 54 Gibraltar 1.666 1.250 0.875 0.166 1.500 5.457 3 55 San Marino 0.500 0.166 0.833 0.333 0.666 2.498 3

Idman.biz