20 December 2024
Slovenia moves in: Azerbaijan’s new neighbor in UEFA rankings

Football
News
20 December 2024 09:30
36
The UEFA country rankings have been updated.

The conclusion of the Conference League's Group Stage Matchday 6 has led to several changes in the standings, Idman.biz reports.

Azerbaijan's position remains unchanged. Azerbaijan concludes the year 2024 ranked 28th in Europe with 19.625 points.

However, Azerbaijan's closest competitor has changed. Slovenia, climbing to 29th place, is now our new neighbor on the list.

This season, Azerbaijan earned 2.875 points in total. Contributing to this, Zira and Qarabag added 1.250 points each, Sabah secured 0.250 points, and Sumgayit gained 0.125 points.

For context, England leads the UEFA rankings with a remarkable 99.767 points.

#

country

20/21

21/22

22/23

23/24

24/25

ranking

teams

1

England

24.357

21.000

23.000

17.375

14.035

99.767

7/ 7

2

Italy

16.285

15.714

22.357

21.000

12.562

87.918

8/ 8

3

Spain

19.500

18.428

16.571

16.062

11.892

82.453

7/ 7

4

Germany

15.214

16.214

17.125

19.357

10.640

78.550

8/ 8

5

France

7.916

18.416

12.583

16.250

9.928

65.093

6/ 7

6

Netherlands

9.200

19.200

13.500

10.000

8.000

59.900

5/ 6

7

Portugal

9.600

12.916

12.500

11.000

12.450

58.466

5/ 5

8

Belgium

6.000

6.600

14.200

14.400

11.900

53.100

5/ 5

9

Czech Republic

6.600

6.700

6.750

13.500

8.700

42.250

3/ 5

10

Turkiye

3.100

6.700

11.800

12.000

7.350

40.950

3/ 5

11

Austria

6.700

10.400

4.900

4.800

8.150

34.950

3/ 5

12

Greece

5.100

8.000

2.125

11.400

8.000

34.625

3/ 4

13

Norway

6.500

7.625

5.750

8.000

6.687

34.562

2/ 4

14

Switzerland

5.125

7.750

8.500

5.200

6.650

33.225

2/ 5

15

Scotland

8.500

7.900

3.500

6.400

6.200

32.500

2/ 5

16

Denmark

4.125

7.800

5.900

8.500

5.968

32.293

2/ 4

17

Poland

4.000

4.625

7.750

6.875

8.625

31.875

2/ 4

18

Israel

7.000

6.750

6.250

8.750

2.875

31.625

1/ 4

19

Croatia

5.900

6.000

3.375

5.875

5.375

26.525

1/ 4

20

Cyprus

4.000

4.125

5.100

3.750

8.687

25.662

3/ 4

21

Sweden

2.500

5.125

6.250

1.875

9.375

25.125

3/ 4

22

Serbia

5.500

9.500

5.375

1.400

3.325

25.100

2/ 5

23

Ukraine

6.800

4.200

5.700

4.100

2.600

23.400

2/ 5

24

Hungary

4.250

2.750

5.875

4.500

5.125

22.500

1/ 4

25

Slovakia

1.500

4.125

6.000

5.000

4.625

21.250

1/ 4

26

Romania

3.750

2.250

6.250

3.250

5.125

20.625

1/ 4

27

Bulgaria

4.000

3.375

4.500

4.375

3.375

19.625

1/ 4

28

Azerbaijan

2.500

4.375

4.000

5.875

2.875

19.625

1/ 4

29

Slovenia

2.250

3.000

2.125

3.875

7.093

18.343

2/ 4

30

Russia

4.333

5.300

4.333

4.333

0.000

18.299

0

31

Moldova

1.375

5.250

3.750

2.000

2.125

14.500

4

32

Ireland

1.875

2.875

3.375

1.500

4.843

14.468

1/ 4

33

Iceland

0.625

1.500

3.000

3.833

4.062

13.020

1/ 4

34

Armenia

1.375

1.875

2.375

2.250

4.375

12.250

4

35

Kosovo

1.833

2.333

2.875

3.000

2.000

12.041

4

36

Bosnia-Herzegovina

2.625

1.625

2.000

2.250

3.406

11.906

1/ 4

37

Latvia

1.375

2.625

2.750

1.625

3.375

11.750

1/ 4

38

Finland

1.375

3.750

2.625

1.750

2.250

11.750

4

39

Kazakhstan

1.000

2.875

1.125

3.125

3.000

11.125

4

40

Faroe Islands

2.750

1.500

2.250

2.750

1.500

10.750

4

41

Malta

1.500

1.875

2.625

1.500

1.000

8.500

4

42

Northern Ireland

2.833

1.625

1.250

1.125

1.500

8.333

4

43

Lithuania

1.625

1.750

2.375

1.125

1.375

8.250

4

44

Liechtenstein

0.500

0.000

6.500

0.500

0.500

8.000

1

45

Estonia

1.375

3.666

1.166

0.125

1.625

7.957

4

46

Albania

2.000

1.625

0.875

2.125

1.250

7.875

4

47

Montenegro

1.625

0.750

1.000

1.333

2.500

7.208

3

48

Luxembourg

1.000

1.250

1.125

2.250

1.250

6.875

4

49

Wales

1.500

1.500

1.166

0.625

2.000

6.791

4

50

Georgia

1.750

1.250

1.125

1.250

1.250

6.625

4

51

North Macedonia

1.750

0.625

1.625

1.500

0.666

6.166

3

52

Belarus

1.500

0.250

0.625

1.750

1.875

6.000

4

53

Andorra

0.666

1.500

0.666

1.666

1.000

5.498

3

54

Gibraltar

1.666

1.250

0.875

0.166

1.500

5.457

3

55

San Marino

0.500

0.166

0.833

0.333

0.666

2.498

3

Idman.biz

Related news

Cristiano Ronaldo holds a significant lead
13:31
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo holds a significant lead

The list of footballers with the most goals scored in international matches has been revealed
Elmar Bakhshiyev: "I disagree with the idea of being a 'one-season team'"
12:59
Football

Elmar Bakhshiyev: "I disagree with the idea of being a 'one-season team'"

The coach assessed the team's overall performance and responded to some comments made about the club
30-year-old goalkeeper James Hitchcock passes away tragically
11:58
Football

30-year-old goalkeeper James Hitchcock passes away tragically

He reportedly had sustained serious injuries during an alleged assault at York railway station
League Cup: Semifinal matchups announced
11:43
Football

League Cup: Semifinal matchups announced

The semifinal matchups for the English League Cup have been confirme
Milan decide to sack Paulo Fonseca - New head coach needed
11:21
Football

Milan decide to sack Paulo Fonseca - New head coach needed

Italy’s Milan plan to sack their head coach Paulo Fonseca
European Leagues oppose unifying proposal
11:06
Football

European Leagues oppose unifying proposal

The organization representing European soccer leagues opposes a reformed version of the breakaway super league

Most read

Donnarumma suffers facial injury, Joelinton hits with ear and lip injuries - VIDEO
19 December 11:00
Football

Donnarumma suffers facial injury, Joelinton hits with ear and lip injuries - VIDEO

In the 17th minute of the match between Monaco and PSG (2-4), the home team's defender Wilfried Singo accidentally struck Gianluigi Donnarumma in the face

Juninho set to join Sevilla after agreeing to transfer
17 December 18:21
Football

Juninho set to join Sevilla after agreeing to transfer

Qarabag’s football player Olavio Juninho may continue his career in Spain
FIFA Intercontinental Cup final: Real Madrid face Pachuca
18 December 09:57
Football

FIFA Intercontinental Cup final: Real Madrid face Pachuca

Real Madrid face Mexico's Pachuca in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup final in Lusail Stadium
Sevilla offer for Juninho revealed, another bid expected for Qarabag
18 December 16:31
Football

Sevilla offer for Juninho revealed, another bid expected for Qarabag

If this happens, the LaLiga club will attempt to increase the offer in their next bid for Juninho