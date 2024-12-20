Slovenia moves in: Azerbaijan’s new neighbor in UEFA rankings

The UEFA country rankings have been updated.
The conclusion of the Conference League's Group Stage Matchday 6 has led to several changes in the standings, Idman.biz reports.
Azerbaijan's position remains unchanged. Azerbaijan concludes the year 2024 ranked 28th in Europe with 19.625 points.
However, Azerbaijan's closest competitor has changed. Slovenia, climbing to 29th place, is now our new neighbor on the list.
This season, Azerbaijan earned 2.875 points in total. Contributing to this, Zira and Qarabag added 1.250 points each, Sabah secured 0.250 points, and Sumgayit gained 0.125 points.
For context, England leads the UEFA rankings with a remarkable 99.767 points.
|
#
|
country
|
20/21
|
21/22
|
22/23
|
23/24
|
24/25
|
ranking
|
teams
|
1
|
England
|
24.357
|
21.000
|
23.000
|
17.375
|
14.035
|
99.767
|
7/ 7
|
2
|
Italy
|
16.285
|
15.714
|
22.357
|
21.000
|
12.562
|
87.918
|
8/ 8
|
3
|
Spain
|
19.500
|
18.428
|
16.571
|
16.062
|
11.892
|
82.453
|
7/ 7
|
4
|
Germany
|
15.214
|
16.214
|
17.125
|
19.357
|
10.640
|
78.550
|
8/ 8
|
5
|
France
|
7.916
|
18.416
|
12.583
|
16.250
|
9.928
|
65.093
|
6/ 7
|
6
|
Netherlands
|
9.200
|
19.200
|
13.500
|
10.000
|
8.000
|
59.900
|
5/ 6
|
7
|
Portugal
|
9.600
|
12.916
|
12.500
|
11.000
|
12.450
|
58.466
|
5/ 5
|
8
|
Belgium
|
6.000
|
6.600
|
14.200
|
14.400
|
11.900
|
53.100
|
5/ 5
|
9
|
Czech Republic
|
6.600
|
6.700
|
6.750
|
13.500
|
8.700
|
42.250
|
3/ 5
|
10
|
Turkiye
|
3.100
|
6.700
|
11.800
|
12.000
|
7.350
|
40.950
|
3/ 5
|
11
|
Austria
|
6.700
|
10.400
|
4.900
|
4.800
|
8.150
|
34.950
|
3/ 5
|
12
|
Greece
|
5.100
|
8.000
|
2.125
|
11.400
|
8.000
|
34.625
|
3/ 4
|
13
|
Norway
|
6.500
|
7.625
|
5.750
|
8.000
|
6.687
|
34.562
|
2/ 4
|
14
|
Switzerland
|
5.125
|
7.750
|
8.500
|
5.200
|
6.650
|
33.225
|
2/ 5
|
15
|
Scotland
|
8.500
|
7.900
|
3.500
|
6.400
|
6.200
|
32.500
|
2/ 5
|
16
|
Denmark
|
4.125
|
7.800
|
5.900
|
8.500
|
5.968
|
32.293
|
2/ 4
|
17
|
Poland
|
4.000
|
4.625
|
7.750
|
6.875
|
8.625
|
31.875
|
2/ 4
|
18
|
Israel
|
7.000
|
6.750
|
6.250
|
8.750
|
2.875
|
31.625
|
1/ 4
|
19
|
Croatia
|
5.900
|
6.000
|
3.375
|
5.875
|
5.375
|
26.525
|
1/ 4
|
20
|
Cyprus
|
4.000
|
4.125
|
5.100
|
3.750
|
8.687
|
25.662
|
3/ 4
|
21
|
Sweden
|
2.500
|
5.125
|
6.250
|
1.875
|
9.375
|
25.125
|
3/ 4
|
22
|
Serbia
|
5.500
|
9.500
|
5.375
|
1.400
|
3.325
|
25.100
|
2/ 5
|
23
|
Ukraine
|
6.800
|
4.200
|
5.700
|
4.100
|
2.600
|
23.400
|
2/ 5
|
24
|
Hungary
|
4.250
|
2.750
|
5.875
|
4.500
|
5.125
|
22.500
|
1/ 4
|
25
|
Slovakia
|
1.500
|
4.125
|
6.000
|
5.000
|
4.625
|
21.250
|
1/ 4
|
26
|
Romania
|
3.750
|
2.250
|
6.250
|
3.250
|
5.125
|
20.625
|
1/ 4
|
27
|
Bulgaria
|
4.000
|
3.375
|
4.500
|
4.375
|
3.375
|
19.625
|
1/ 4
|
28
|
Azerbaijan
|
2.500
|
4.375
|
4.000
|
5.875
|
2.875
|
19.625
|
1/ 4
|
29
|
Slovenia
|
2.250
|
3.000
|
2.125
|
3.875
|
7.093
|
18.343
|
2/ 4
|
30
|
Russia
|
4.333
|
5.300
|
4.333
|
4.333
|
0.000
|
18.299
|
0
|
31
|
Moldova
|
1.375
|
5.250
|
3.750
|
2.000
|
2.125
|
14.500
|
4
|
32
|
Ireland
|
1.875
|
2.875
|
3.375
|
1.500
|
4.843
|
14.468
|
1/ 4
|
33
|
Iceland
|
0.625
|
1.500
|
3.000
|
3.833
|
4.062
|
13.020
|
1/ 4
|
34
|
Armenia
|
1.375
|
1.875
|
2.375
|
2.250
|
4.375
|
12.250
|
4
|
35
|
Kosovo
|
1.833
|
2.333
|
2.875
|
3.000
|
2.000
|
12.041
|
4
|
36
|
Bosnia-Herzegovina
|
2.625
|
1.625
|
2.000
|
2.250
|
3.406
|
11.906
|
1/ 4
|
37
|
Latvia
|
1.375
|
2.625
|
2.750
|
1.625
|
3.375
|
11.750
|
1/ 4
|
38
|
Finland
|
1.375
|
3.750
|
2.625
|
1.750
|
2.250
|
11.750
|
4
|
39
|
Kazakhstan
|
1.000
|
2.875
|
1.125
|
3.125
|
3.000
|
11.125
|
4
|
40
|
Faroe Islands
|
2.750
|
1.500
|
2.250
|
2.750
|
1.500
|
10.750
|
4
|
41
|
Malta
|
1.500
|
1.875
|
2.625
|
1.500
|
1.000
|
8.500
|
4
|
42
|
Northern Ireland
|
2.833
|
1.625
|
1.250
|
1.125
|
1.500
|
8.333
|
4
|
43
|
Lithuania
|
1.625
|
1.750
|
2.375
|
1.125
|
1.375
|
8.250
|
4
|
44
|
Liechtenstein
|
0.500
|
0.000
|
6.500
|
0.500
|
0.500
|
8.000
|
1
|
45
|
Estonia
|
1.375
|
3.666
|
1.166
|
0.125
|
1.625
|
7.957
|
4
|
46
|
Albania
|
2.000
|
1.625
|
0.875
|
2.125
|
1.250
|
7.875
|
4
|
47
|
Montenegro
|
1.625
|
0.750
|
1.000
|
1.333
|
2.500
|
7.208
|
3
|
48
|
Luxembourg
|
1.000
|
1.250
|
1.125
|
2.250
|
1.250
|
6.875
|
4
|
49
|
Wales
|
1.500
|
1.500
|
1.166
|
0.625
|
2.000
|
6.791
|
4
|
50
|
Georgia
|
1.750
|
1.250
|
1.125
|
1.250
|
1.250
|
6.625
|
4
|
51
|
North Macedonia
|
1.750
|
0.625
|
1.625
|
1.500
|
0.666
|
6.166
|
3
|
52
|
Belarus
|
1.500
|
0.250
|
0.625
|
1.750
|
1.875
|
6.000
|
4
|
53
|
Andorra
|
0.666
|
1.500
|
0.666
|
1.666
|
1.000
|
5.498
|
3
|
54
|
Gibraltar
|
1.666
|
1.250
|
0.875
|
0.166
|
1.500
|
5.457
|
3
|
55
|
San Marino
|
0.500
|
0.166
|
0.833
|
0.333
|
0.666
|
2.498
|
3
Idman.biz