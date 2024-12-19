Croatian midfielder Luka Modric has rewritten his own record for the most titles won at Real Madrid.
The 39-year-old star secured his 28th trophy with the club after Real Madrid triumphed over Pachuca 3-0 in the FIFA's inaugural Intercontinental Cup final, Idman.biz reports.
Modric came on as a substitute in the 70th minute of the match.
Real Madrid’s most decorated players:
1. Luka Modric – 28 titles
2. Dani Carvajal – 27 titles
3. Nacho – 26 titles
4. Marcelo – 25 titles
5. Karim Benzema – 25 titles
Modric has been with the club since 2012, and his unmatched achievements solidify his place as one of Real Madrid's greatest legends.
Idman.biz