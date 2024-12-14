Roman Grigorchuk: "The level of the Ukrainian national team is higher than that of the Azerbaijani national team"

"Compared to the Azerbaijani national team, the level of the Ukrainian national team is relatively high, but the favorite team does not always win in football."

The former head coach of Gabala and Neftchi Roman Grigorchuk said this in his statement to AZERTAC while talking about the Azerbaijan national team falling into the same group as Ukraine in the qualifying round of the World Football Championship, Idman.biz reports.

The Ukrainian specialist said that he was looking forward to the matches between these rivals: "Because Azerbaijan and the football of this country are close to me. That's why I'm interested in the games of these teams."

According to him, the Azerbaijani national team can fight for a place in the playoffs in the group: "We need to work for this. But the competitors are strong. I think it will not be easy at all."

Azerbaijan's national team, which will compete in Group D in the qualifying round of the WC-2026, will face Ukraine, France or Croatia, as well as Iceland.

Idman.biz