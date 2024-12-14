Few goals will be scored in the game Araz-Nakhchivan - Sabah?

The first day of the XVII round of the current Premier League will end with the match between Araz-Nakhchivan and Sabah.

The opponents who met for the first time last season will meet for the 6th time, Idman.biz reports.

In the previous meetings, the Baku club won 2 victories and the representative of Nakhchivan won 1 victory. The other two games ended peacefully.

Sabah is also ahead in goal difference - 5-4. The representative of the capital has not lost in the last 3 matches. The team that scored a goal on the field of Araz-Nakhchivan won. 2 or less goals scored in all matches.