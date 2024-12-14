Few goals will be scored in the game Araz-Nakhchivan - Sabah?

The first day of the XVII round of the current Premier League will end with the match between Araz-Nakhchivan and Sabah.
The opponents who met for the first time last season will meet for the 6th time, Idman.biz reports.
In the previous meetings, the Baku club won 2 victories and the representative of Nakhchivan won 1 victory. The other two games ended peacefully.
Sabah is also ahead in goal difference - 5-4. The representative of the capital has not lost in the last 3 matches. The team that scored a goal on the field of Araz-Nakhchivan won. 2 or less goals scored in all matches.
|
07.10.2023
|
Sabah - Araz-Nakhchivan
|
1:1
|
15.12.2023
|
Araz-Nakhchivan - Sabah
|
2:0
|
02.03.2024
|
Sabah - Araz-Nakhchivan
|
2:0
|
05.05.2024
|
Araz-Nakhchivan - Sabah
|
0:1
|
05.10.2024
|
Sabah - Araz-Nakhchivan
|
1:1
The match Araz-Nakhchivan - Sabah will start today at 16:30.
Idman.biz
