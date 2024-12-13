Azerbaijan awaits WC 2026 qualifier draw: Groups to be revealed today

Today, the draw for the European qualifiers of the 2026 FIFA World Cup will take place.

Idman.biz reports that the event, set to begin at 15:00 Baku time, will determine the opponents of the Azerbaijan national football team.

A total of 54 teams, excluding Russia, will participate in the qualifiers and will be divided into 12 groups. Six groups will consist of four teams each, while the other six will have five teams.

The teams are split into five seeding pots, with four pots containing 12 teams and the last pot holding six. Azerbaijan has been placed in the 4th pot.

Pot 1: Spain, Germany, Portugal, France, Italy, Netherlands, Denmark, Croatia, England, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria

Pot 2: Turkiye, Ukraine, Wales, Sweden, Serbia, Hungary, Poland, Greece, Romania, Norway, Czech Republic, Slovakia

Pot 3: Scotland, Israel, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Slovenia, Georgia, Iceland, Ireland, Albania, Montenegro, Finland, North Macedonia, Northern Ireland

Pot 4: Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Bulgaria, Armenia, Belarus, Faroe Islands, Cyprus, Estonia, Latvia, Luxembourg, Azerbaijan, Lithuania

Pot 5: Moldova, San Marino, Malta, Gibraltar, Liechtenstein, Andorra

The group winners from the qualifiers, to be held in 2025, will directly advance to the final stage. Teams finishing second and four teams from the Nations League will compete in playoffs for the remaining four spots.

Idman.biz