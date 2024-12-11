Fenerbahce await Athletic: Europa League action kicks off tonight

The Europa League enters its sixth round of group stage matches, with excitement building for tonight’s sole fixture in Istanbul.

Idman.biz reports that the highly anticipated clash will see Fenerbahce hosting group co-leader Athletic Bilbao.

Europa League

Group Stage – Round VI

December 11

19:30. Fenerbahce vs. Athletic Bilbao

Current Standings (Top 15 Teams)

Rank Team P W D L GD Pts 1 Lazio 5 4 1 0 11-2 13 2 Athletic 5 4 1 0 9-2 13 3 Eintracht 5 4 1 0 10-5 13 4 Galatasaray 5 3 2 0 13-9 11 5 Anderlecht 5 3 2 0 9-5 11 6 Ajax 5 3 1 1 13-3 10 7 Lyon 5 3 1 1 12-5 10 8 Rangers 5 3 1 1 12-6 10 9 Tottenham 5 3 1 1 10-6 10 10 FCSB 5 3 1 1 7-5 10 11 Ferencvarosi 5 3 0 2 11-5 9 12 Manchester U 5 2 3 0 10-7 9 13 Viktoria Plzen 5 2 3 0 9-7 9 14 Olympiacos 5 2 2 1 5-3 8 15 Fenerbahce 5 2 2 1 7-7 8

The remaining matches of the round are scheduled for tomorrow, promising further drama and competition across the groups.

Idman.biz