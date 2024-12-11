Fernando Santos attends first League match

The head coach of the Azerbaijani national football team, Fernando Santos, is currently attending the First League match between Baku Sporting and Difai live in Buzovna.

According to a post shared by the host team's official, Araz Ahmadov, on social media, Santos is observing the match closely, Idman.biz reports.

While the attention of the Azerbaijani football community is on the visit of Lionel Messi to Baku, the Portuguese coach remains focused on his responsibilities with the national team.

Not long ago, there were reports in the media suggesting that Fernando Santos might be dismissed from his role with the national team.

