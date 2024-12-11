President's grandchildren meet Lionel Messi and Inter Miami stars in Baku

The grandchildren of Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev, Ali and Mikayil and Amina Agalarovs, had the chance to meet global football icon Lionel Messi and his Inter Miami teammates Luis Suárez, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba during their visit to Baku.

Idman.biz reports that The meeting gained attention after the Agalarovs shared a warm welcome on their social media accounts, posting: “Welcome to Azerbaijan, guys.”

Messi and his teammates are in the capital to attend a high-profile event at Baku Crystal Hall later today.

