Getafe edge past Espanyol 1-0 to escape LaLiga relegation zone - VIDEO

Getafe secured a vital 1-0 win against Espanyol in a high-stakes LaLiga clash, which significantly improved their chances of escaping the relegation zone.

The decisive moment came in the second half when Jaime Mata converted a penalty, sealing the much-needed victory for the home side, Idman.biz reports.

The win lifted Getafe out of the relegation zone, while Espanyol’s struggles continued, keeping them near the bottom of the league standings.

Both teams exhibited determination, but Getafe's defense and tactical discipline made the difference.

