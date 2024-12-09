Esposito brothers, five goals on the same day

The Esposito brothers, all former players of Inter Milan, made history by each scoring in their respective matches on the same day, contributing five goals collectively.

Sebastiano Esposito, 22, scored a brace for Empoli in their 4-1 win over Verona in Italy's Serie A, Idman.biz reports.

Francesco Pio Esposito, 19, netted a goal in Spezia's dominant 5-0 victory against Cittadella in Serie B.

Salvatore Esposito, 24, also contributed to Spezia's victory by scoring two goals.

Remarkably, all three games began at 3:00 PM local time on the same day. This marked the second time the brothers achieved this feat, with the first occurrence happening at the end of September.

