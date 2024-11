The upcoming match between Qarabag and Lyon in the UEFA Europa League could mark a special occasion for two Lyon players.

According to Idman.biz, goalkeeper Lucas Perrin and forward Alexandre Lacazette could play their milestone games for Lyon if given the chance. Perrin would be playing his 20th match for the French club, while Lacazette could reach his 30th appearance.

The match between Qarabag and Lyon will take place tomorrow at 21:45 at the Tofig Bahramov Stadium in Baku.

Idman.biz