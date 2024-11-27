UCL league phase round 5 statistics

The first day of the UEFA Champions League league phase round 5 was full of statistical moments.

Idman.biz reports that IFFHS has prepared a report on interesting facts.

40 goals scored across 9 games made this the joint-second most prolific day in Champions League history.

Equaled the 40 goals in 8 games on October 21, 2014.

The record is 44 goals in 12 games on October 1, 1997.

27 of the 81 matches this season (exactly one-third) have ended with a 3+ goal difference, including 5 of 9 games yesterday, marking an unusually high rate.

Bayer Leverkusen 5-0 RB Salzburg

Florian Wirtz (21) scored his 17th goal in European competitions, tying Lionel Messi. Only Haaland (23), Mbappé (21), and Ronaldo (20) scored more before turning 22.

Bayern Munich 1-0 Paris Saint-Germain

PSG recorded 6 losses in European competitions in the same calendar year, the most in their history.

Manuel Neuer made his 150th European appearance, joining an elite group behind Casillas (179), Buffon (159), and Reina (157).

Young Boys 1-6 Atalanta

Charles De Ketelaere:

First in UCL history to score 2+ goals and provide 3+ assists in one game.

First player with 5 goal involvements for an Italian team in a single match.

Last achieved by Neymar (2016), Gnabry (2021), and Haaland (2023).

Delivered 3 assists in the first half, a feat last achieved by Benoît Cheyrou in 2010.

Barcelona 3-0 Brest

Robert Lewandowski scored a brace, becoming the third player to reach 100+ UCL goals (101), after Ronaldo (140) and Messi (129).

Inter Milan 1-0 RB Leipzig

Inter won 4 consecutive European matches without conceding for the first time.

Became the third team to go unbeaten in the first 5 UCL games without conceding, after Juventus (2004-05) and Manchester United (2010-11).

Manchester City 3-3 Feyenoord

City conceded 2+ goals in 6 consecutive games for the first time in 61 years.

First team in UCL history to lose a 3-goal lead after the 75th minute.

Unbeaten at home in 34 UCL games (29 wins, 5 draws) since September 2018, when Lyon defeated them.

Sporting Lisbon 1-5 Arsenal

Arsenal ended a streak of 4 UCL away games without scoring.

Slovan Bratislava 2-3 AC Milan

Milan scored 3+ goals in 3 consecutive UCL games for the first time in the Champions League era.

Tigran Barseghyan became the second Armenian to score in UCL after Henrikh Mkhitaryan (7 goals).

Marko Tolic was the first player sent off for two dissent-related yellows since Arturo Vidal in 2020.

Sparta Prague 0-6 Atlético Madrid

Julián Álvarez scored Atlético’s 4th UCL free-kick goal, the first since 2009.

Ángel Correa became Atlético’s third substitute to score a brace in UCL, after Agüero (2009) and Llorente (2020).

Koke and Antoine Griezmann both reached 100 UCL appearances, the first in Atlético history and the fourth French player, respectively.

Diego Simeone became the second non-European to reach 150 UCL matches as a player and coach combined, after Lionel Messi.

