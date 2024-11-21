24 November 2024
Igor Ponomaryov reflects on heavy loss to Sweden: "We couldn't even look people in the eye"

21 November 2024 12:14
28
Among the individuals accompanying the Azerbaijan national team on their trip to Sweden was former national player Igor Ponomaryov.

Speaking to Football-plus.az, Ponomaryov shared his thoughts on the team’s heavy defeat (0-6) and the emotional toll it took on everyone, including the players, Idman.biz reports.

“It’s very difficult to find words and say something positive about this game. All of us, including the players who stepped onto the field, were deeply embarrassed. We didn’t even want to raise our heads and look people in the eye when we met customs officers at the Baku airport after the match. From the very first minute, we played very poorly. It felt as if the players had never played together before,” Ponomaryov said.
He noted that there was a visible gap in the quality between the teams, likening the match to "adults playing against children."

Alongside the match against Estonia, Ponomaryov emphasized the importance of the Sweden game, stating: “I don’t want to single out individuals. A team is responsible for the result. It can’t be said that the players weren’t prepared; they understood how crucial these games were. However, it seems that we are weaker than our opponents. Perhaps, at this stage, it’s better to take a step back and then two steps forward. Time will tell.”

Idman.biz

