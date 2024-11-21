Rodri hails Messi as the GOAT: “The feeling of danger was constant” - VIDEO

Spanish footballer Rodri has declared Lionel Messi the greatest footballer of all time during his appearance on the popular Spanish talk show El Hormiguero.

Reflecting on his experiences playing against both Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, Rodri shared his admiration for the Argentine legend, emphasizing the unique challenges Messi posed on the field, as Idman.biz reports.

“Cristiano has managed to reach Messi's level through sheer effort and determination, despite not having the same innate talent. But those of us who’ve faced them both can feel the difference,” Rodri explained. “With Cristiano, we knew the danger was in the box; he was lethal there. But Messi, it was everywhere on the field. Every time the ball reached him, you just knew something bad was about to happen.”

Rodri, who has faced Messi several times in both club and international competitions, added, “When I started playing against him, I’d try to take the ball away, and he’d dodge me like a bullfighter. He was simply unpredictable, and it felt like danger every time he touched the ball.”

