24 November 2024
EN

Rodri hails Messi as the GOAT: “The feeling of danger was constant” - VIDEO

Football
News
21 November 2024 10:17
290
Rodri hails Messi as the GOAT: “The feeling of danger was constant” - VIDEO

Spanish footballer Rodri has declared Lionel Messi the greatest footballer of all time during his appearance on the popular Spanish talk show El Hormiguero.

Reflecting on his experiences playing against both Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, Rodri shared his admiration for the Argentine legend, emphasizing the unique challenges Messi posed on the field, as Idman.biz reports.

“Cristiano has managed to reach Messi's level through sheer effort and determination, despite not having the same innate talent. But those of us who’ve faced them both can feel the difference,” Rodri explained. “With Cristiano, we knew the danger was in the box; he was lethal there. But Messi, it was everywhere on the field. Every time the ball reached him, you just knew something bad was about to happen.”

Rodri, who has faced Messi several times in both club and international competitions, added, “When I started playing against him, I’d try to take the ball away, and he’d dodge me like a bullfighter. He was simply unpredictable, and it felt like danger every time he touched the ball.”

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Great Captains: Our Number 14 Behind the Top 14
23 November 18:07
Football

Great Captains: Our Number 14 Behind the Top 14

With this achievement, Kane joined the ranks of Europe’s “Great Captain
Jalal Huseynov’s 5-minute impact in Bulgaria – 4:2 Victory
23 November 17:30
Football

Jalal Huseynov’s 5-minute impact in Bulgaria – 4:2 Victory

Azerbaijani footballer played a brief but impactful role in his team's latest match in the Bulgarian top tier
Marko Jankovic : "Better days will come, but when – That's the question"
23 November 17:14
Football

Marko Jankovic : "Better days will come, but when – That's the question"

How are foreign legion players from the Azerbaijan Premier League performing in their respective national teams?
Mistaken Logos lead to firing during Orenburg vs. Zenit match broadcast
23 November 17:05
World football

Mistaken Logos lead to firing during Orenburg vs. Zenit match broadcast

Technical issues arose during the broadcast of the Russian Premier League's XVI round match between Orenburg and Zenit
Igor Akinfeev Watches Qarabag matches for Dmitry Kramarenko
23 November 16:46
Football

Igor Akinfeev Watches Qarabag matches for Dmitry Kramarenko

Akinfeev explained that they watch Qarabag games together
Shahrudin Mahammadaliyev returns after 113 days
23 November 16:15
Football

Shahrudin Mahammadaliyev returns after 113 days

line-ups for the match between Sabail and Qarabag have been announced

Most read

Rodri hails Messi as the GOAT: “The feeling of danger was constant” - VIDEO
21 November 10:17
Football

Rodri hails Messi as the GOAT: “The feeling of danger was constant” - VIDEO

Reflecting on his experiences playing against both Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, Rodri shared his admiration for the Argentine legend
Netflix releases documentary on Cristiano Ronaldo - VIDEO
22 November 09:40
Football

Netflix releases documentary on Cristiano Ronaldo - VIDEO

"They say I'm in Saudi Arabia just for the money"
VAR controversy in Azerbaijan match: UEFA admits error
21 November 13:38
Football

VAR controversy in Azerbaijan match: UEFA admits error

In the UEFA Nations League match between Sweden and Azerbaijan (6-0), there are claims that the VAR system made a significant error
Nations League draw made: Turkiye faces Hungary
22 November 16:28
Football

Nations League draw made: Turkiye faces Hungary

The draw for the quarterfinals, semifinals, and playoff stages of the Nations League has been held