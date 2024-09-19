Azerbaijan dropped in FIFA ranking

FIFA has published a new ranking list of national teams.

Idman.biz reports that Azerbaijan has dropped 2 places.

The team is 113th with 1173.15 points in the rating list released for September.

The best indicator among Azerbaijan’s opponents in the UEFA Nations League belongs to Sweden (1528.18 points). They moved up 1 place and took the 28th place. Slovakia (1485.89 points) advanced 2 places and became 42nd. Estonia (1140.39 points), advanced by 1 place, and became 122nd.

Azerbaijan will play their next game against Estonia on October 11.

Idman.biz