19 September 2024
EN

Azerbaijan dropped in FIFA ranking

Football
News
19 September 2024 12:40
13
Azerbaijan dropped in FIFA ranking

FIFA has published a new ranking list of national teams.

Idman.biz reports that Azerbaijan has dropped 2 places.

The team is 113th with 1173.15 points in the rating list released for September.

The best indicator among Azerbaijan’s opponents in the UEFA Nations League belongs to Sweden (1528.18 points). They moved up 1 place and took the 28th place. Slovakia (1485.89 points) advanced 2 places and became 42nd. Estonia (1140.39 points), advanced by 1 place, and became 122nd.

Azerbaijan will play their next game against Estonia on October 11.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Did Gara Garayev leave Neftchi? – Official Statement
14:46
Football

Did Gara Garayev leave Neftchi? – Official Statement

Neftchi has officially addressed the rumors regarding Gara Garayev's departure from the club
Diogo Verdasca: "I felt that warmth from my own welcome"
14:24
Football

Diogo Verdasca: "I felt that warmth from my own welcome"

"I am very happy to be here. I'm a little excited"

Bakhtiyar Hasanalizada: "I aim to earn a spot on the national team again"- INTERVIEW
12:51
Football

Bakhtiyar Hasanalizada: "I aim to earn a spot on the national team again"- INTERVIEW

"We expect it to be a tough game"
Champions League: Round I concluded
11:30
Football

Champions League: Round I concluded

One of the highly anticipated matches of the day will be played in Franc
David Villa: "He cannot be compared with Messi!"
09:51
Football

David Villa: "He cannot be compared with Messi!"

We don’t know where his ceiling is going to be”
Champions League: Points loss for Man City, PSG's last minute joy
09:00
World football

Champions League: Points loss for Man City, PSG's last minute joy

The next matches of the UEFA Champions League first round were held

Most read

World-famous travelers cross Caspian Sea - from Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan - PHOTO - VIDEO
17 September 18:55
Other

World-famous travelers cross Caspian Sea - from Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan - PHOTO - VIDEO

Both travelers traveled 186 miles (300 kilometers) to reach Azerbaijan
Scorer of the World Cup has died
18 September 15:25
Football

Scorer of the World Cup has died

He died after a long illness
Chess Olympiad: Azerbaijan vs. Lithuania and Vietnam
16 September 14:54
Chess

Chess Olympiad: Azerbaijan vs. Lithuania and Vietnam

Pairings have been determined
Farid Gayibov meets with athletes and coaches represented Azerbaijan at Paralympic Games - PHOTO
16 September 20:44
Paris-2024

Farid Gayibov meets with athletes and coaches represented Azerbaijan at Paralympic Games - PHOTO

At the meeting organized at the Azerbaijan Sports Academy, Farid Gayibov congratulated the athletes on their achievements