13 September 2024
EN

Yunis Huseynov: "I would not want Kapaz to drop to the first league"

Football
News
13 September 2024 13:25
71
Yunis Huseynov: "I would not want Kapaz to drop to the first league"

“Kapaz has no victory in the Premier League. Changes happen when a new head coach arrives. The team has also made new transfers."

Yunis Huseynov, former Azerbaijan national team player, told Idman.biz.

Huseynov spoke about the Araz-Nakhchivan Kapaz game, which will be held today within the framework of the VI round of the Azerbaijan Premier League. He said that it is difficult to say who is the favorite in this match: "I think that today the teams will play at the same level. We can say that Araz-Nakhchivan is the superior team. They won the last rounds. They are better psychologically. Of course, we would like Kapaz to win. A new stadium is being built in Ganja. I didn't want the team to drop to the first league."

The Araz-Nakhchivan - Kapaz match will start at 19:30.

Emin Aga
Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

First Turkish Footballer Nominated for the Ballon d'Or in 21 Years
17:52
Football

First Turkish Footballer Nominated for the Ballon d'Or in 21 Years

Ballon d'Or’s new owner will be announced on October 28 in Paris
Ukrainian goalkeeper stays at Real for another 6 years
17:28
Football

Ukrainian goalkeeper stays at Real for another 6 years

Lunin joined the club in 2018, at 19, and has been involved in the main team since 2020
Kapaz player joins Sabah
17:18
Football

Kapaz player joins Sabah

The press service of the club released information about this
Loss in Kepez
12:52
Football

Loss in Kepez

The press service of the club released information about this
Araz-Nakhchivan against Ganja
09:54
Football

Araz-Nakhchivan against Ganja

The opening match of the tour will be held in Baku
Cristiano Ronaldo revealed his childhood idols
09:31
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo revealed his childhood idols

He admitted that he grew up watching the matches of both players

Most read

Goalless draw for Azerbaijan and Turkiye
12 September 16:37
Football

Goalless draw for Azerbaijan and Turkiye

This was the 2nd game between the teams. In the first match, the Moon Stars won with a score of 4:0
Rodrigo Bentancur potentially facing six to twelve-match ban
12 September 18:00
Football

Rodrigo Bentancur potentially facing six to twelve-match ban

Bentancur responded to a journalist's request for a Son Heung-min shirt by joking that all South Koreans ‘"look the same"
UEFA Development tournament: Azerbaijan going to Belarus
11 September 13:13
Football

UEFA Development tournament: Azerbaijan going to Belarus

The Azerbaijani U-15 women's football team will hold a training camp in Baku from today until September 14
Inter player recognized as BEST of the Series A
12 September 18:26
Football

Inter player recognized as BEST of the Series A

He scored 4 goals and 2 assists in these matches