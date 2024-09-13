Yunis Huseynov: "I would not want Kapaz to drop to the first league"

“Kapaz has no victory in the Premier League. Changes happen when a new head coach arrives. The team has also made new transfers."

Yunis Huseynov, former Azerbaijan national team player, told Idman.biz.

Huseynov spoke about the Araz-Nakhchivan Kapaz game, which will be held today within the framework of the VI round of the Azerbaijan Premier League. He said that it is difficult to say who is the favorite in this match: "I think that today the teams will play at the same level. We can say that Araz-Nakhchivan is the superior team. They won the last rounds. They are better psychologically. Of course, we would like Kapaz to win. A new stadium is being built in Ganja. I didn't want the team to drop to the first league."

The Araz-Nakhchivan - Kapaz match will start at 19:30.

Emin Aga

Idman.biz