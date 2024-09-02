Joshua Kimmich named Germany’s new captain

Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich became the new captain of the German national team.

As Idman.biz reports, Kimmich received the captain's armband from Ilkay Gundogan, who announced that he would leave the national team in August.

Real defender Antonio Rudiger and Arsenal midfielder Kay Havertz will be vice-captains.

29-year-old Kimmich has been playing for the German national team since 2016 and has played 91 games.

Germany will play their next match against Hungary on September 7 in the Nations League.

Idman.biz