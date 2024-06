England's veteran football player Kevin Kampl died at the age of 54.

Idman.biz reports that the cause of his death was a serious illness.

Kevin has been hospitalized for treatment since the beginning of the year. But it was not possible to save his life.

It should be noted that during his career, the forward protected the honor of Arsenal, Leicester City, Nottingham, Trabzonspor, Everton, West Bronwich and Cardiff City.

