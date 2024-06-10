World ranking: Qarabag and Neftchi declined

The club world ranking of has been announced.

Idman.biz reports that the IFFHS table includes the best 507 clubs in the world.

Azerbaijan is represented by four clubs in the list. Qarabag is the 53rd team in the world with 183.75 points. Gurban Gurbanov's team dropped 5 places compared to the previous table.

Zira has made another big leap. The town club advanced 15 places. Rashad Sadygov's students are 369th with 62.25 points.

Sabah achieved a 17-step jump. Baku representative with 60.75 points is 388th.

Neftchi is 403rd with 59.25 points. Baku clubs dropped 5 places.

It should be noted that the table is headed by Manchester City - 401 points.

