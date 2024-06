Xavi wants to continue his career in England.

Idman.biz reports that it was reported in the Spanish press.

The 44-year-old specialist, who left Barcelona at the end of the season, is not against working in Smoky Albion. He discussed his future career with his close circle. The Spanish coach will work in England if offered.

It should be noted that Xavi won the Catalan club the title of Spanish champion in the 2022/2023 season.

