29 May 2024
EN

PSG “forgot” to pay Mbappé's salary

Football
News
29 May 2024 13:07
18
PSG “forgot” to pay Mbappé's salary

Club also did not pay the “€ 80M loyalty bonus” to him.

Idman.biz reports as per PSG Report that in October, the € 80M loyalty bonus was not paid to Mbappé.

In February, the club paid this € 80M loyalty bonus back to him. According to Nasser Al-Khelaïfi's entourage, the decision was made because Mbappé wasn't wanted to see Real Madrid ultimately pay the club. Florentino Pérez, on the other hand, refused to do so and said that Madrid would never give PSG even a single euro for a player whose contract expires in June. This did not sit well with Nasser Al-Khelaïfi at all. The problems between the two guys have gotten much worse in the last few years. As payment, the team "forgot" to pay Mbappé his April payment.

Lawyers on both sides have only been exchanging letters. While Mbappé's attorneys are requesting payment of his salary, PSG's lawyers are attempting to have a written agreement that cites Mbappé's pledge from the previous summer.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Decision regarding Shahin Diniyev from Sabail
18:10
Football

Decision regarding Shahin Diniyev from Sabail

This was announced by the press service of the Baku club
Hannover call Qarabag player for trial
17:53
Football

Hannover call Qarabag player for trial

He is currently in the camp of this club
5th time in a row - PRESENTATION
17:34
Football

5th time in a row - PRESENTATION

This week we take a look at the teams in Group D
3rd transfer from Araz-Nakhchivan
17:10
Football

3rd transfer from Araz-Nakhchivan

They agreed with Omer Buludov
Hans-Dieter Flick appointed to Barcelona
16:59
Football

Hans-Dieter Flick appointed to Barcelona

This was announced by the press service of the Spanish club
Juninho: "We want to end the season with a golden double"
16:42
Football

Juninho: "We want to end the season with a golden double"

"I am happy to have won this award"

Most read

Galatasaray clinch their 24th Super League title!
27 May 09:18
Football

Galatasaray clinch their 24th Super League title!

Galatasaray became the champion of the 2023/2024 season in the Turkish Super League

Hacker attack on Fluminense: Haaland was transferred - PHOTO
28 May 12:10
Football

Hacker attack on Fluminense: Haaland was transferred - PHOTO

The news, which gave a big "explosion" effect, was deleted after a few hours
Erik ten Hag could still be sacked by Manchester United
27 May 13:49
Football

Erik ten Hag could still be sacked by Manchester United

He fears of being sacked despite the FA Cup
Azerbaijan national team to participate in the European Championship
27 May 12:22
Football

Azerbaijan national team to participate in the European Championship

Head coach Elshad Guliyev has sent an invitation to 18 players for the European Championship to be held in Bosnia and Herzegovina