VAR will be applied in Azerbaijan Championship playoffs

The dates of the qualification match for the II League of the Azerbaijan Championship have been announced.
Idman.biz reports that today's Shafa - Hypers match will be managed by Kamal Umudlu.
VAR will also be applied in the match to be held at ASCO Arena. The VAR referee of the match will be Rauf Allahverdiyev.
May 29 (Wednesday)
17:00 Shafa - Hypers
Referees: Kamal Umudlu, Muslum Aliyev, Zohrab Abbasov, Elvin Bayramov
VAR: Rauf Allahverdiyev
AVAR: Kamran Bayramov
Referee-inspector: Anar Salmanov
AFFA representative: Seymur Salimli
ASCO Arena
Idman.biz