Atalanta becomes champion: Lookman's hat-trick ended the series of Bayer – VIDEO

The first winner of the European Cup season was determined.

Idman.biz reports that a decisive match was held in the Europa League.

Italian Atalanta and German Bayer met in the match to win the continent's second-class club tournament. The meeting was organized in Dublin, the capital of Ireland.

Xavi Alonso's team's unbeaten run in the current season has ended. The Leverkusen club, which won the Bundesliga championship, did not win the first and last title 61 years ago with Atalanta, which was the Italian Cup. Lookman scored a hat-trick and brought the first success in Europe to the representative of Bergamo.

It should be noted that Bayer lost for the 2nd time in the final of the European Cup. Leverkusen lost to Real in the final of the Champions League in the 2021/2022 season (1:2).