Atalanta becomes champion: Lookman's hat-trick ended the series of Bayer – VIDEO

The first winner of the European Cup season was determined.
Idman.biz reports that a decisive match was held in the Europa League.
Italian Atalanta and German Bayer met in the match to win the continent's second-class club tournament. The meeting was organized in Dublin, the capital of Ireland.
Xavi Alonso's team's unbeaten run in the current season has ended. The Leverkusen club, which won the Bundesliga championship, did not win the first and last title 61 years ago with Atalanta, which was the Italian Cup. Lookman scored a hat-trick and brought the first success in Europe to the representative of Bergamo.
It should be noted that Bayer lost for the 2nd time in the final of the European Cup. Leverkusen lost to Real in the final of the Champions League in the 2021/2022 season (1:2).
Europa League
Final
May 22
23:00. Atalanta - Bayer - 3:0
Goals: Lookman, 12; 26; 75
Referee: Istvan Kovacs (Romania)
Dublin. Aviva Stadium
Old "eagles" - PRESENTATION
There are 22 days left until the start of the competition, which will last from June 14 to July 14
LKS head coach got sacked
This was caused by the 40-year-old specialist's unwillingness to stay at LKS
Forbes announces “The World’s Most Valuable Soccer Teams 2024”
Carlo Ancelotti’s team leads the table
Ramiz Mammadov: "We believe that we will get the license" – INTERVIEW
"All our expectations in this direction will be confirmed"
West Ham confirm Julen Lopetegui as the new head coach
“I am very happy that West Ham chose me because I chose West Ham”
Qarabag goalkeeper in EURO-2024
The 25-year-old player is one of three goalkeepers in the running for a transfer to Germany
New world record: 56 penalties - VIDEO
This happened in the third league of the Israeli championship