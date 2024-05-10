Globe Soccer Awards: Best Men’s Player 2024

Footballers nominated for the Globe Soccer Awards have been announced.

Idman.biz reports that 20 candidates claim the title of the best in the world.

These are Alessandro Bastoni, Jude Bellingham, Hakan Calhanoglu, Phil Foden, Antoine Griezmann, Alex Grimaldo, Serhou Guirassi, Erling Haaland, Mats Hummels, Harry Kane, Joshua Kimmich, Lautaro Martinez, Toni Kroos, Kylian Mbappe, Cole Palmer, Rodrigo, Bukayo Saka, Mohamed Salah, Bernardo Silva and Vinicius Junior. Although this award is usually presented in December, this time the winner will be announced on May 28.

It should be noted that the awarding ceremony of the award, jointly established by the European Club Association and football agents, will be held in Italy. Erling Haaland was chosen as the best of 2023.

Idman.biz