10 May 2024
Bayer escapes in the 90 + 7th, Atalanta is in the final - VIDEO

Football
News
10 May 2024 09:20
Bayer escapes in the 90 + 7th, Atalanta is in the final - VIDEO

The Europa League semi-final stage was concluded.

Idman.biz reports that two matches took place within the return games.

Having scored two unanswered goals against Roma in Italy, Bayer continued its invincibility in the home match. Losing 0:2, Leverkusen saved themselves from defeat in the last minutes. Bayer reduced the difference to a minimum with Mancini's own goal in the 88th minute and equalized the score in the 90th+7th minute.

Atalanta passed Marseille. The representative of Bergamo, who returned from the trip with a draw, won at home with a score of 3:0.
It should be noted that the final of the continent's second-tier club tournament will be held in Dublin on May 22.

Europa League
Semi-final, return matches
May 9,
23:00. Bayer - Roma - 2:2
First match - 2:0

23:00. Atalanta – Marseille - 3:0
First match – 1:1

