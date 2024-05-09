Europa League: Bayer towards the final

The semifinal round of the Europa League will be concluded today.

Idman.biz reports that two matches will be played within the return games.

Having scored two unanswered goals against Roma in Italy, Bayer will try to continue its invincibility in the match at home. Atalanta will appear to overcome Marseille.

It should be noted that the final of the continent's second-tier club tournament will be held on May 22 in Dublin.

European League

Semi-finals, second leg

May 9

23:00. Bayer - Roma

First game – 2:0

23:00. Atalanta - Marseille

First game – 1:1

Idman.biz