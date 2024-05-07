RECORDS from Man Utd

Manchester United repeated the record in history.

Idman.biz reports that Eric Ten Hag's team is close to scoring the worst number of goals scored during the season.

Red Devils, who lost to Crystal Palace in the XXXVI round of the Premier League, have already conceded a total of 81 goals in all tournaments. This is a repeat of the record in the 1976/77 season. With a goal to be conceded in the last rounds, the most unfortunate result in history will become official.

Manchester United also received its 13th defeat of the season in the Premier League. This is an anti-record for the era in which the race was named.

Manchester United lost 12 times in the 2013/14 and 2021/22 seasons. The absolute record of the team occurred in the 1989/90 season - 16 defeats.

It should be noted that Manchester United lost to Crystal Palace with a score of 0:4.

Idman.biz