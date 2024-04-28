28 April 2024
EN

The Croatian specialist explained the problems of children's football in Azerbaijan

Football
News
28 April 2024 12:23
"You are a very talented people in individual sports. You win a lot of medals there. There are excellent results even in futsal"

Adino Mustedanagic, the Croatian head coach of Sabah's U-19 team, told İdman.biz.

The specialist who made Sabah the champion of the AFFA Youth League revealed the points he was dissatisfied with in children's football in Azerbaijan: "Due to poor infrastructure, players are exposed to bad pitches and increased injuries, which reduces training time compared to European children. I don't agree with the food that most of the young footballers eat. Their diet is low in protein and their muscle mass is very low. Characteristically, I feel that the development of football context for youth is not good. The exercise of these talents is survival of the fittest. A lot of things are constantly changing, and players unconsciously focus mostly on short-term goals. They choose to stay in their comfort zone. One of the main tasks of all of us in Azerbaijani football is to put young players in uncomfortable situations and get used to difficulties. This can lead to development."

It should be noted that under the leadership of Adino Mustedanagic, Sabah defeated Kapaz in its home stadium with a score of 5:0 in the 31st round of the League and officially won the Championship with 2 rounds left to the end of the season. With this, the club will represent our country in the UEFA Youth League next season.

Emin Aga
Idman.biz

