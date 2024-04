The former Italy head coach, Antonio Conte, has agreed to coach Napoli.

Idman.biz reports that the 54-year-old specialist agreed on a 3-year contract.

Conte will receive a salary of 6.5 million euros per year. He also reconciled with the club's transfer policy. Napoli will get a limited number of new players.

It should be noted that Conte's last place of work was Tottenham, which he managed in 2021-23.

Idman.biz