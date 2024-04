3 German clubs reached the semi-finals of the European Cup.

Idman.biz reports that they ended the longing of the last 29 years.

The last time the Germans enjoyed such a success was in the 1994/1995 season.

It should be noted that Bayer and Borussia (Dortmund) will continue the fight in the Champions League, while Bayer will continue in the semi-finals of the Europa League.

