Leipzig player Dani Olmo has become a transfer target of European giants.

Idman.biz reports that the representatives of the two clubs have started negotiations with the player's agent.

Barcelona and Manchester City are interested in Olmo's transfer. Both clubs want to settle this transfer in the summer. The midfielder's contract with the German representative will expire in the summer of 2027.

It should be noted that Olmo's release fee is 60 million euros.

Idman.biz